Akshay Kumar's mother passes away: Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty arrive to attend last rites

Wednesday morning brought in sad news for as his mother Aruna Bhatia left for her heavenly abode. The last rites of Akshay's mother were to take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium and several Bollywood celebs joined to pay their last respects to late Aruna Bhatia. Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty, Karan Kapadia, Sajid Khan, Ramesh Taurani were seen arriving to offer condolences and join Akshay in the hour of grief. The celebs were seen making their way to the funeral of Akshay's late mother.

Producer-director R Balki also was seen at the crematorium where he offered his condolences to Akshay's mother. Bhushan Kumar also was seen arriving for the last rites. Since Akshay penned a heartbreaking note about his mother's demise, condolences from Bollywood have been pouring in on social media. Ajay Devgn, Madhur Bhandarkar, Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, , Jacqueline Fernandez, and many other stars from B'Town offered prayers and mourned the loss of his mother.

Akshay's mother was ill and was hospitalised. On learning about the same, Akshay left the Cinderella shoot in London and arrived in Mumbai to be with his mother on Monday. His fans too were praying for his mother's recovery. However, on Wednesday, she passed away and the actor informed on social media. He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Fans of Akshay also took to social media to pray for strength for the actor in the hour of grief. Several offered condolences on Twitter as well. Many took to social media to remember his special moments with his late mother via old photos.

