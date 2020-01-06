Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Musical Concert: Allu Arjun, Tabu & others make heads turn as they grace the event

The event was graced by the lead star of the film Allu Arjun, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj and marathi actor Sachin Khedekar.

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hosted its musical concert. The event was graced by the lead star of the film Allu Arjun, , Nivetha Pethuraj and marathi actor Sachin Khedekar. The south megastar Allu Arjun made a dashing entry wearing black coloured blazer and white trousers. The Arya actor Allu Arjun made heads turns in his dapper look as he arrived at the musical concert of his much-awaited film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. This film will also star the Hum Saath Saath Hain and The Namesake actress Tabu who will be essaying a key role in the south flick.

The film also stars south siren Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj. The much-awaited south film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer will hit the big screen on January 12. The songs of the film like Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy, Samajavaragamana and Butta Bomma are already proving to be chartbusters among the fans and music lovers. The film has been shot in some exotic locations. The Allu Arjun film was also shot in Paris. The music direction for the Trivikram Srinivas is done by music composer SS Thaman.

The trailer of the film also sees the lead star doing some rib-tickling comedy along with some jaw dropping action scenes. The film will see some great scenes between Allu Arjun and actor Murali Sharma. The trailer has left the audience very curious and want to watch the film on the silver screen. The film brings a refreshing lead pair on screen with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

