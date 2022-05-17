Alia Bhatt beats summer heat in a breezy white dress, Janhvi Kapoor rocks co-ords post Pilates; PHOTOS

Beating the summer heat is what is on everyone's mind and looks like B-town stars Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have cracked the code to keep sweat at bay. The two stars were spotted by the shutterbugs on Tuesday morning as they stepped out. While Alia Bhatt kept it breezy in a dress, Janhvi opted for a more coordinated look for her outing in the city. Known for their stylish looks, both Janhvi and Alia never fail to impress their fans with their choice of attire.

Alia Bhatt snapped in the city

On Tuesday afternoon, Alia was seen making her way out in the city. The star was snapped walking out of her building and heading towards her car. The paps snapped her from a distance. Alia is seen clad in a white breezy flared dress with her hair tied up in a ponytail. She teamed it up with flats. Alia nailed her summer look and shelled out inspiration for her female fans. Recently, Alia celebrated 1 month of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple celebrated over dinner in the city. On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it classy in co-ords

Keeping up with her workout regimen, Janhvi Kapoor was seen making her way home after her workout session. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a green co-ord set. She is seen walking out of her Pilates class after a workout session. She left her hair open and was seen sans makeup. The Roohi star acknowledged the paps from a distance and smiled at them. She posed for photos and then headed home.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Mr & Mrs Mahi. The actress will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the film. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role with Janhvi. It is Raj and Janhvi's second outing. Janhvi has undergone cricket training for her role.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor look alluring as they step out for Sunday dinner; PIC