Alia Bhatt blends comfort with style as she dons an all-black outfit post her shoot; PHOTOS

From Highway to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Her career graph has been on the rise over the past few years. Now, the actress is all set to entertain her fans in her next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Recently, Alia grabbed the limelight as she jetted off to Doha to attend an event.

Today, the paparazzi spotted the ‘Highway’ actress in the city post her shoot. The talented diva proved that she is the queen of effortless fashion. In the photographs, Alia was seen donning an all-black outfit. The actress blended comfort with style and donned a black t-shirt with palazzos. She sealed her look with slip-ons. With her hair tied in a bun and minimalistic makeup, Alia looked absolutely stunning. She was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs. The ‘Student of the year’ actress also clicked some pictures with her fans on her set.

Take a look:

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony. She confirmed that she has sealed the deal on social media as she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Talking about the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. She also has Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The movie will mark Alia’s first onscreen appearance with her husband Ranbir. The first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

