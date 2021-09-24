Alia Bhatt dons all black attire as she visits Ranbir Kapoor's under construction bungalow Krishna Raj; PHOTOS

has been one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood and she has managed to carve a niche for herself as a bankable star. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has won hearts not just with her acting prowess but also for her fashion statements. Alia never misses a chance to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city and today was no different.

The Student of The Year actress was papped at ’s under construction house. The house, which was named after Ranbir’s grandmother Krishna Raj, is situated in Bandra and Alia has been spotted visiting the house several times with her beau and . And looks like she paid a visit once again to inspect the construction process. In the pics, Alia was seen nailing the all black look as she wore a crop top with jeans and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics:

To note, Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for quite a while now and there are rumours that the lovebirds might move in to the abode post construction. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are gearing up for their first collaboration Brahmastra which has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Amitabh Bachchan and in the lead. Besides, Alia has several interesting projects in the kitty as well including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi etc.

