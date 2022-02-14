Alia Bhatt gives herself some pampering on Valentine's Day, flaunts her cozy co-ord set; PIC

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine as her much-awaited movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is soon going to release soon. The actress who debuted with the 2012 film Student of the Year has won several hearts through her beautiful stint in the entertainment industry so far. The actress is also a fashion icon and turns heads with her style quotient. Her wardrobe has everything from traditional wear to western wear to comfortable outfits. On Monday, the 28-year-old actress flaunted her comfy side as she got out of a salon in Bandra and the causal outfit never looked this sexy, ever.

In the photos, Alia was seen wearing a checkered co-ord suit which was more on the comfortable side with a pinch of style. She left her hair open and keeping COVID-19 in mind, the Highway actress also wore a black face mask. With her street-style clothing, Alia definitely served some major fashion inspiration to fashionholics. However, Alia did not stop by to pose for the paparazzi and went towards her car.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new home is almost ready. The Kapoors’ house Krishna Raj, which is located in Mumbai's upscale Bandra will be ready soon. It will be a 15-storey building. However, the first five floors of the residential tower will be kept for the Kapoors. According to our sources, Alia and Ranbir's 'Graha Pravesh' could happen in the new home.

Alia’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will release on February 25. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The star cast and makers are on a full spree to promote the film.

