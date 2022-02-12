Alia Bhatt flaunts her love for white saree with monochromatic twist for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions; PICS
Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia is once again making the headlines as she was papped during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the pics, Alia was seen dressed in a monochromatic saree. She had opted for a black blouse paired with a white saree with a black border. She completed her look with a plait and jhumkas and her panache was unmissable as she geared up to promote the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. To note, this isn’t the first time Alia has made a statement in a white saree. The actress had been flaunting her love for white saree during the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics:
To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali. Apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi will also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in key roles along with Emraan Hashmi in a cameo. The movie, which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, will hit the screens on February 25 this year.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt has an epic response to wedding rumours with Ranbir Kapoor