Alia Bhatt flaunts her love for white saree with monochromatic twist for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions; PICS

Alia Bhatt is all set to hit the big screen as Gangubai Kathiawadi and her fans have all the reasons to be excited. In fact, the makers had recently unveiled an intriguing trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial which has left the audience wanting for more. And while it is around two weeks left for Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit the screens, Alia and the team are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. In fact, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress’ style game during the promotions is also grabbing attention.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia is once again making the headlines as she was papped during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the pics, Alia was seen dressed in a monochromatic saree. She had opted for a black blouse paired with a white saree with a black border. She completed her look with a plait and jhumkas and her panache was unmissable as she geared up to promote the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. To note, this isn’t the first time Alia has made a statement in a white saree. The actress had been flaunting her love for white saree during the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics:

To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali. Apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi will also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in key roles along with Emraan Hashmi in a cameo. The movie, which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, will hit the screens on February 25 this year.

