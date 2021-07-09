  1. Home
Alia Bhatt gets papped post shoot in casual avatar; See PICS

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city in her stylish casual attire. Check out her pictures.
25605 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2021 05:44 pm
Alia Bhatt is keeping busy these days with her new projects. Paparazzi spotted the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress post-shoot in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Alia adorned a comfortable outfit. She was seen sporting a long knitted top with slits at the waist and teamed it along with black shorts. The actress also donned a high pony. Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, Alia looked UBER cool in her casual avatar. 

Alia Bhatt is shooting for her debut production venture ‘Darlings’, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film will feature Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Verma. A few days ago, her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions shared several pictures from the sets on the photo-sharing application. The pictures showcased their script reading session. The production house wrote, “Chapter 1: Introduction Yeh Comedy Thodi Dark Hai”. 

Take a look:

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actress is also planning to go global. She has recently signed a contract with one of the leading international talent management agencies WME. Alia will now keep her eyes wide open for the opportunities in Hollywood flicks after joining hands with WME.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the movie ‘Brahmastra’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. ‘Brahmastra’ is a three-part epic film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in vital parts. Apart from that,  Alia has several projects in her kitty including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is likely to arrive in theatres later this year.  The actress is also busy with her multi-starrer ‘RRR’.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt eyes opportunities in Hollywood; signs with WME talent agency: Report

Credits :Pic Credits: Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ugh!

Anonymous 11 hours ago

she is no Sunny Leone. She should stick to her usual..

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Looking like the maid.