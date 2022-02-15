Alia Bhatt jets off to attend 72nd Berlin International Film Festival for Gangubai Kathiawadi’s world premiere

Alia Bhatt jetted off to attend the world premiere of her much-awaited flick Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The actress is on cloud nine as her first-ever collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali will soon be released. The biographical drama has been selected to be screened as part of Berlinale Special, a particular segment of the film festival which is dedicated to showcasing exemplary cinema. The organisers have opted to screen those films that were shot during the pandemic.

Now, just a while back, on her arrival, the paparazzi clicked Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt who decided to accompany the actress to Berlin. Alia gave major airport look gaols as she opted for an all-white attire. She wore a white turtle neck with matching trousers. She kept her hair pulled back and opted for white boots as well. Also, keeping COVID in mind, Alia wore a mouth mask. The 28-year-old actress too stopped by to pose for the cameras. To note, the actress too shared a glimpse of her trip featuring Shaheen on Instagram with her fans.

Check video here.

Take a look:

See Alia’s Insta story here:

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The movie will release in India on February 25, 2021. The movie’s trailer and songs have already garnered a lot of praise from the audiences.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Alia had revealed that she had watched all Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies to prepare for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals her first reaction when SLB narrated Gangubai Kathiawadi: Didn’t expect film of this nature