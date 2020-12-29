Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima & family as they head out to ring in New Year; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at the private airport along with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family. The stars headed out of Mumbai ahead of the New Year.

It's the end of the year 2020 and as it comes to an end, Bollywood stars have been taking the first flight out of Mumbai to ring in the new year with their loved ones. Speaking of this, joined boyfriend and his family at the private airport on Tuesday to head out of the city. Recently, adorable photos of a get together of Ranbir and Alia's family over Christmas have been doing rounds on social media.Â

Amid this, Alia joining Ranbir and his family for New Years' has brought cheer to both of their fans. As per reports, Alia and Ranbir are off to Ranthambore with their families. On Tuesday, Alia was snapped at the private airport with Ranbir and his family. In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a blue tracksuit with a black tee as he heads out of Mumbai. Alia is seen sporting a dark green co-ord set with a white tee. The Gully Boy star is seen teaming it up with white sneakers. Both Ranbir and Alia were seen wearing masks.Â

On the other hand, is seen opting for a black tee with matching jeans and styling it up with a denim jacket. Riddhima is seen with her daughter Samara and husband Bharat Sahni in the photos. As Alia and Ranbir joined Neetu, Riddhima, Bharat and Samara to head out of Mumbai to ring in the New Year, the paparazzi snapped them together at the Kalina airport.Â

Take a look at the photos:

Recently, Alia and her family hosted Ranbir Kapoor and his family at their house on Christmas. Since then, fans of Ranbir and Alia have been gushing over the two. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir praised his girlfriend Alia and also revealed that if the pandemic would not have hit us, he would have ticked the marriage goal by now. On the work front, the two will be seen together in Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by .Â

