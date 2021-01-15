Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor to check renovation progress at the Kapoor bungalow; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt was snapped with Neetu Kapoor at the Kapoor bungalow on Friday morning in Bandra. The Brahmastra star joined Ranbir Kapoor's mom to go over the progress of the renovation of the Kapoor family home.

Actress has been keeping busy as she resumed work after enjoying a holiday with beau and his family in Ranthambore on New Year's. And today, she joined Ranbir's mom at their family home in Bandra to check the renovation progress that had begun last year in October. Last year, Ranbir also was snapped hanging around on an e-bike at his family home in Bandra while mom Neetu was seen checking on the renovation that was going on at the Pali hill residence.

Today, Alia was seen with Neetu in a casual avatar at Kapoor bungalow as they inspected the renovation that was going on at the house. In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a white tee with blue denim shorts. She is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses with a mask and matching white sneakers. As she and Neetu came out of the house, Alia posed from a distance for the paparazzi. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor is seen opting for a semi-formal look.

She is seen sporting a black top with jeans and flats. With it, she opted for a black mask and sunglasses. Ranbir's mom was seen walking towards her car after she and Alia came out of the Kapoor bungalow post checking the renovation progress. Ranbir is currently in New Delhi to shoot for Luv Ranjan's film with . In his absence, Alia joined Neetu to take a look at the house renovation.

Take a look at Alia and Ranbir's mom's photos:

Meanwhile, to ring the New Year 2021, Alia, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt had headed out of Mumbai to Ranthambore. Photos of Ranbir and Alia's getaway went viral on social media. Rumours had come in a few weeks back that Ranbir and Alia would be getting engaged on the family trip. However, they turned out to be false and the couple just celebrated with their families the onset of a new year and returned to Mumbai.

