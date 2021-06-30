Alia Bhatt looks chic in twisted knot top, distressed jeans as she visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office; PICS

Alia Bhatt was snapped at Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Wednesday as she arrived for a meeting. The actress kept it classy in a white and blue combo for her OOTD.

Actress made her way to Gangubai Kathiawadi filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Wednesday for a meeting in a stylish avatar and grabbed eyeballs with her classy and chic look. The actress has been in the news recently as she wrapped up the shooting of her magnum opus flick with Bhansali and shared a special note on social media with BTS photos from the sets with the director. Now, as she visited the filmmaker's office, Alia managed to keep it stylish for the day.

In the photos, Alia is seen getting out of her car and walking to pose for the paparazzi before heading inside the office building. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a twisted knot white top with blue distressed denim jeans. She teamed it up with a pair of silver block heels and a black customised mask. Alia left her hair open and kept her makeup natural. The star looked absolutely pretty for a midweek meeting with Gangubai Kathiawadi filmmaker.

Just recently, Alia had summed up her journey to shoot Gangubai Kathiawadi in a nostalgic note with photos with the filmmaker. The film has been in the news since it went on floors and back in February 2021, the teaser had received an overwhelming response. Alia will be seen essaying the role of Gangubai in the film. The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The film will also star in a pivotal role and when he joined the cast, the makers had announced it on social media. Besides Gangubai, Alia also has Brahmastra with in the pipeline for the shoot. She also will be seen in RRR with Jr Ntr and Ram Charan. Currently, she has begun prepping for Darlings with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

