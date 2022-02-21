Alia Bhatt makes a statement in a white suit as she gets papped at the airport; PICS

Alia Bhatt, the actress who has been making a lot of buzz for her film choices, has been a fashion icon for the youth. The diva is often seen dishing out major style goals, be it with her on-screen or off-screen appearances. From Alia’s red carpet looks to her gym looks, airport looks, casual outing looks, film promotion looks and more, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress never misses a chance to make heads turn with her fashion choices. Of late, Alia Bhatt has been making statements in white as she gears for Gangubai Kathiawadi release.

And looks like her love saga with white continues. The diva was once again seen slaying in white as she was papped at the airport this morning. In the pics, Alia was seen wearing a white coloured suit with royal blue embroidery at the neckline which was paired with a white net dupatta with blue borders and floral embroidery. The Student of The Year actress had completed her look with silver sandals, a white handbag and opted for a minimal make-up look with her hair tied in a back bun. She was also seen wearing a mask as she made her way inside the airport.

Take a look:

To note, Alia Bhatt has been quite eagerly waiting for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi which marks her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in key roles, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

