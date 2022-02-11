Alia Bhatt pulls off another desi look, recreates signature pose from Gangubai Kathiawadi; PICS

Fairly new to the industry, Alia Bhatt has made her mark in Bollywood with her films. She is clearly unstoppable and is set to entertain fans with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Her on-point performances have led Alia to gain a massive following across the country. Apart from Hindi cinema, she has already signed up with a Hollywood agency to explore her prospects in the West. Clearly, Alia’s career graph is on a rise. Currently, Alia is promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Earlier, today she was spotted wearing a white sharara, and now a few minutes back, the paparazzi, once again spotted Alia Bhatt in a graceful white saree. She matched her saree with a colourful blouse and tied her hair in a ponytail. She added some red roses to her hair and completed her look. The actress paused and posed for the shutterbugs. She even recreated the signature pose from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Recently, the makers released a new song from Gangubai Kathiawadi titled ‘Dholida’ which has left the internet in a tizzy.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film is a biographical crime drama based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is set to release on September 9, 2022. The motion poster was launched in December 2021 and it left fans excited for the film.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt continues her love affair with white sarees as she shares NEW pics from Gangubai promotions