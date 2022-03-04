Alia Bhatt pulls off two different looks with utmost grace, gets clicked in the city; PICS

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is who debuted with the 2012 film Student of the Year has won several hearts through her beautiful stint in the entertainment industry so far. She is currently on cloud nine as her latest flick Gangubai Kathiawadi received so much appreciation. Apart from her top notch acting skills, the Highway actress is also a fashion icon and turns heads with her style quotient. Just a while back, the paparazzi clicked her as she stepped out in the city and pulled off two different looks like a diva.

In the photos, Alia was at first, spotted donning a black outfit. And, she looked oh-so-gorgeous. She also flipped her hair and looked adorable. Alia was seen walking out of her vanity van in the photo. In another look, the Student of the Year actress was seen wearing a white top along with a denim jacket. She kept her hair pulled back in a bun and her kohl was unmissable in the photographs. It would not be wrong in saying that the actress aced both the looks perfectly.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pictures:

On the work front, Alia will soon share the screen space with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. The much-awaited movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The first part of Brahmastra will release on September 09 this year.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh in her kitty. The movie marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy and the shooting is underway. To note, with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar will wear the director’s cap after 6 years.

