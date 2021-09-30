Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, back from vacay, head to check construction progress with Neetu at new house; PICS

On Thursday morning, lovebirds and were seen making their way to check the progress of the under-construction Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai. Along with them, also was seen making her way to the construction site. The lovebirds returned from Jodhpur vacay on Wednesday. While fans of Alia and Ranbir are still trying to get over their mushy photos from Jodhpur vacay, new photos from today feature them with Neetu where they can be seen engrossed in a discussion.

In the photos, Alia is seen making her way with Ranbir and his mum Neetu to Krishna Raj bungalow where construction work is going on in full swing. Alia is seen clad in a white top with blue denim jeans and sneakers. She added a cool pair of sunglasses and a mask to complete her look. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen clad in a grey hoodie with distressed blue denim jeans and white sneakers. The Shamshera actor added a cap and mask to complete his OOTD. Neetu Kapoor is seen sporting a blue top with jeans and a mask as she posed at a distance from paps.

Take a look:

Neetu, Alia and Ranbir could be seen engrossed in the planning process for the new house that is coming up at a posh location in Mumbai. Previously, before leaving for Jodhpur, Alia had visited the under-construction site alone and was snapped by the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Ranbir celebrated his 39th birthday away from Mumbai with Alia Bhatt at a luxury camp resort in Rajasthan. The couple stayed away from the limelight for 2 days and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. On Ranbir's birthday, Alia had shared a lovely photo by a lake on social media and left netizens in awe of their romance.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by .

