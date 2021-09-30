Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, back from vacay, head to check construction progress with Neetu at new house; PICS

Updated on Sep 30, 2021 10:51 PM IST  |  48.2K
   
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, back from vacay, head to check construction progress with Neetu at new house; PICS
Advertisement

On Thursday morning, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen making their way to check the progress of the under-construction Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai. Along with them, Neetu Kapoor also was seen making her way to the construction site. The lovebirds returned from Jodhpur vacay on Wednesday. While fans of Alia and Ranbir are still trying to get over their mushy photos from Jodhpur vacay, new photos from today feature them with Neetu where they can be seen engrossed in a discussion. 

In the photos, Alia is seen making her way with Ranbir and his mum Neetu to Krishna Raj bungalow where construction work is going on in full swing. Alia is seen clad in a white top with blue denim jeans and sneakers. She added a cool pair of sunglasses and a mask to complete her look. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen clad in a grey hoodie with distressed blue denim jeans and white sneakers. The Shamshera actor added a cap and mask to complete his OOTD. Neetu Kapoor is seen sporting a blue top with jeans and a mask as she posed at a distance from paps. 

Take a look:

Neetu, Alia and Ranbir could be seen engrossed in the planning process for the new house that is coming up at a posh location in Mumbai. Previously, before leaving for Jodhpur, Alia had visited the under-construction site alone and was snapped by the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Ranbir celebrated his 39th birthday away from Mumbai with Alia Bhatt at a luxury camp resort in Rajasthan. The couple stayed away from the limelight for 2 days and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. On Ranbir's birthday, Alia had shared a lovely photo by a lake on social media and left netizens in awe of their romance. 

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar

Also Read|PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt as fans swamp them for selfies at Jodhpur airport

Advertisement

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : katrina and ranbir the best love ever
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : PR drama on
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Roy Roy ka drama
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : finally, the last man to love AB
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : no husband & wife
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Bakwaas.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : roz ka drama . they are only going to holidays or come to construction of there house
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : hope neetu lives with them shes alone
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : When is the shaadi. Can't wait any longer.
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
Anonymous : drama
REPLY 3 12 hours ago
Anonymous : poor neetu always lost . but alia is the perfect bahu so supportive and responsible. shes overlooking the whole construction whenver RK is busy in shooting
REPLY 3 12 hours ago
Anonymous : they are already married. they will have a party when krishna raj is done trusted sources say
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : no exist wedding now
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : She is his live in partner
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Best love Rk & AB
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Rk love s-o much Alia!
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Rk protective lady love AB.
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Very well Ranbir. Love your Alia.
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Yeah par bhi paps Ko bulaya
REPLY 3 14 hours ago
Anonymous : cuz they are husband wife. why wont they call paps?
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : no husband & wife
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Love
REPLY 2 14 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All