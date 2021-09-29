Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor follow COVID 19 protocols as they return to Mumbai after latter’s birthday

and have been dating each other for a while and they never miss a chance to spend quality time with each other. Interestingly, as the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor turned a year older lately, he had flown to Jodhpur with his ladylove and they had a gala time there together. In fact, Alia has even given a glimpse of a peaceful evening on Ranbir’s birthday and she confessed her love for him. And now post the birthday celebrations, the lovebirds are back in the town.

In the pics, Ranbir and Alia made for a stylish couple as they were seen making their way out of the airport in Mumbai. The Rockstar actor was seen exuding charm in his black sweatshirt with grey trousers and had completed his looks with a grey beanie cap. On the other hand, Alia made heads turn in her blue and brown coloured tank top with a white shirt and denims. The lovebirds made sure to follow the COVID 19 norms and wore a mask as they stepped out of the airport in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pics:

To note, Ranbir and Alia, who have been dating each other for a while, are going strong with their relationship. In fact, they are reports that the couple will be tying the knot soon. Besides, the lovebirds will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra.

