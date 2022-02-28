Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji & Apoorva Mehta get papped together in city; PICS

Put your hands up if you love Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together. The star couple is soon going to create the magic onscreen with Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. Ahead of the release of the movie, the trio has often been papped in and around the city together and of course, it is a treat for their fans. Just a while back, the paparazzi clicked Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji at film producer Vashu Bhagnani’s residence in Bandra.

In the photos, Ranbir was ensuring to maintain the COVID-19 protocols and was wearing a mouth mask. Alia smiled at cameras from inside her car. Speaking about Ayan, he was in his usual goofy self. Apart from the trio, filmmaker Karan Johar was also spotted inside his car. He donned a quirky jacket and sunglasses for his outing. CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta was also seen. However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras and were inside their cars. To note, the first part of the much-awaited Brahmastra will release on September 09 this year.

Take a look:

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Apoorva Mehta had spoken about working in Brahmastra. He said, “The film is special to us for multiple reasons. It’s a very expensive film, but it has been an incredible journey. The vision of Ayan Mukerji, the amount of effort and energy that went into making this film.” He added, “The whole journey of understanding how to make this high budget VFX film, how to mount them, how to plan for VFX, how to execute – it has been a very long journey, a very difficult journey but extremely rewarding when you see cut of the film. The conversations are all of excitement and anticipation. There’s a lot of curiosity and everyone is looking forward to seeing the film. We are ready now to release and for the world to enjoy it.”

