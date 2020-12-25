Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor keep Christmas spirit high as they arrive with gifts at Kapoor family lunch; PHOTOS

After making an announcement about the postponement of the wedding due COVID 19, Ranbir Kapoor arrived with girlfriend Alia Bhatt at Kapoor family Christmas lunch. The couple made heads turn as they kept it stylish for the family get together.

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and , and were the ones to arrive at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch. The most popular Bollywood couple always manages to make heads turn when they step out together and today too, Ranbir and Alia looked perfect in their stylish outfits for the family lunch. Last year, Alia had made her debut at Kunal and Karan Raj Kapoor's family Christmas lunch with Ranbir and left everyone stunned.

This year, it seemed like the actress was looking forward to being a part of the celebrations with beau Ranbir and his entire family. In the photos, Alia is seen sporting a light green buttoned dress with silver heels. She teamed it up with a red Christmas cap and cool black sunglasses as she joined Ranbir to celebrate the festival with his family. Ranbir, on the other hand, kept it casual in a grey tee with brown pants and shoes.

He is also seen holding special gifts in his hand for his family as he arrived with his girlfriend Alia for the family lunch. Ranbir and Alia both twinned in shades as they posed for the paparazzi from a distance.

Take a look at lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor:

Meanwhile, recently, in a chat with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir confirmed that he would have sealed the 'marriage' deal this year with Alia Bhatt had COVID 19 not hit the world. He said, "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life." Not just this, he called Alia an 'overachiever' and praised her on how she used lockdown to take several classes. Meanwhile, the couple will be seen in Brahmastra soon. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

