  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor twin in white as they head to Maldives post recovering from COVID 19; PICS

On Monday morning, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they were off to the Maldives amid lockdown. The couple were seen twinning in white as they left town amid Janta Curfew.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: April 19, 2021 09:25 am
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor twin in white as they head to Maldives post recovering from COVID 19; PICS
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As Janta Curfew begins in Mumbai for the next couple of days, many celebs have headed out of the city. The recent ones to join them are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On Monday morning, Ranbir and Alia were snapped at Mumbai airport as they headed to Maldives post recovering from COVID 19. The couple was seen making their way out of the city amid the surge in COVID 19 cases. Alia recently recovered from COVID 19 and Ranbir battled the virus last month. 

In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a white sleeveless jacket with comfy matching pants and a yellow crop top. The Brahmastra star is also seen masking up in a black mask as she headed out with her beau post recovering from COVID 19. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen slaying the classic look in a white tee and blue denim jeans. The Shamshera actor also was seen sporting a black mask with a backpack as he headed out with Alia. Both stars were seen sporting shades. 

Alia is also seen carrying a matching bag with her outfit as she and Ranbir headed out of the city. Recently, Ranbir was snapped a couple of times at the clinic post recovering from COVID 19. The Brahmastra star even expressed concern over the paps still working amid the lockdown. Last week, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan also were snapped at the airport as they headed out of the city. 

Take a look:

Last week, amid the surge in the COVID 19 cases, the Maharashtra government put in place new restrictions to curb the spread. Amid this, many celebs including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and now Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left town and headed to different destinations. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia had resumed Brahmastra shoot before their COVID 19 diagnosis. However, post they contracted the virus, the shoot was halted. 

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: After SRK, Rajkumar Hirani to direct Ranbir Kapoor again, and it’s not PK sequel

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Ranbir Kapoor masks up, maintains distance amid COVID 19 surge as he waves to paps post a clinic visit; PHOTOS
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join Neetu Kapoor to head for inspection of construction of their new abode; PICS
Rajiv Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor & others turn pallbearers; Randhir Kapoor, Neetu, Alia bid adieu to him
Alia Bhatt keeps it stylish as she returns to bay after spending time with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Delhi; PHOTOS
As Alia Bhatt spends time with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan & Shaheen Bhatt step out during the weekend
Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor to check renovation progress at the Kapoor bungalow; PHOTOS
Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Wasn’t she the one who put up that ig story dear Indians 2lakh cases? Hypocrites travelling to Maldives..

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Pehle plz Brahmastra ka shoot full complete Kar do.. Plzz plzzz

close