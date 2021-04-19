Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor twin in white as they head to Maldives post recovering from COVID 19; PICS

On Monday morning, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they were off to the Maldives amid lockdown. The couple were seen twinning in white as they left town amid Janta Curfew.

As Janta Curfew begins in Mumbai for the next couple of days, many celebs have headed out of the city. The recent ones to join them are and . On Monday morning, Ranbir and Alia were snapped at Mumbai airport as they headed to Maldives post recovering from COVID 19. The couple was seen making their way out of the city amid the surge in COVID 19 cases. Alia recently recovered from COVID 19 and Ranbir battled the virus last month.

In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a white sleeveless jacket with comfy matching pants and a yellow crop top. The Brahmastra star is also seen masking up in a black mask as she headed out with her beau post recovering from COVID 19. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen slaying the classic look in a white tee and blue denim jeans. The Shamshera actor also was seen sporting a black mask with a backpack as he headed out with Alia. Both stars were seen sporting shades.

Alia is also seen carrying a matching bag with her outfit as she and Ranbir headed out of the city. Recently, Ranbir was snapped a couple of times at the clinic post recovering from COVID 19. The Brahmastra star even expressed concern over the paps still working amid the lockdown. Last week, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan also were snapped at the airport as they headed out of the city.

Last week, amid the surge in the COVID 19 cases, the Maharashtra government put in place new restrictions to curb the spread. Amid this, many celebs including , , Tiger Shroff, , Sara Ali Khan and now Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left town and headed to different destinations. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia had resumed Brahmastra shoot before their COVID 19 diagnosis. However, post they contracted the virus, the shoot was halted.

