Alia Bhatt repeats her comfortable airport look as she returns from Doha; PICS

From Highway to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Her career graph has been on the rise over the past few years. Recently, the actress jetted off to Doha to attend an event. She inaugurated the 18th Edition of a high-end brand in Qatar and for her OOTD, she chose an all-white ensemble with statement diamond jewellery. And now, Alia returned to Mumbai post the one-day event.

Alia Bhatt proved that she is the queen of effortless airport fashion with her latest comfortable airport look. The talented diva broke the stereotype and repeated her airport outfit. In the photographs, she was seen wearing a cropped top and flared pants with an oversized jacket. She perfectly blended comfort with style as she returned from the foreign land. Alia tied her hair in a bun and donned neutral make-up. She completed her look with voguish sunglasses and a handbag. She also kept COVID-19 protocols in mind and wore a face mask. Although Alia was in a haste, she paused and posed for the cameras before stepping inside her vehicle.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie marks Alia’s second collaboration with Ranveer after Gully Boy. She also has Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The movie will mark Alia’s first onscreen appearance with her husband Ranbir. The first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt says she won't leave Doha without having her favourite milk cake & we can totally relate; PIC