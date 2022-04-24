Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan & others arrive in style for Karan Johar's house party; PICS

Filmmaker Karan Johar needs no introduction. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan has entertained his fans by giving an incredible list of films to watch over the years. Apart from this, Karan also likes to party with his friends from the tinsel town of Bollywood. Speaking of which, on Sunday, the ace filmmaker threw a star-studded bash at his house in the city.

Alia Bhatt was spotted by the paparazzi outside Karan Johar’s house. She looked lovely in a beautiful blue outfit. Her new bride glow is unmissable. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan opted for a yellow outfit for the party. She was looking pretty as a peach. She acknowledged the paparazzi and also waved at them. Apart from them, ace designer Manish Malhotra was also snapped by the paps. He wore a black outfit and exuded charm.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the first part of the movie is slated to hit theatres on September 09, this year. Alia is also shooting for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. This marks her second collaboration with Ranveer after Gully Boy. To note, with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar wore the director’s hat after six long years.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project with Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with Vicky and she shared a pic with her co-star on social media as she announced the wrap of the movie.

