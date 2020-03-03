Alia Bhatt sends out a message that ‘Kind is Cool’ with her tee as she steps out for dubbing; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt was snapped as she headed out in Mumbai for dubbing. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress flaunted a chic and cool OOTD that is bound to leave you in awe. Check it out.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, is the one who has not only established herself as a stylish diva but also a stellar performer. With her terrific performances in films like Raazi, Gully Boy, Highway and more, Alia has become every aspiring actress’ inspiration. Also, with her stylish red carpet looks, the Brahmastra star never fails to prove that she is a bonafide fashionista. Recently, Alia has been busy with Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot and is often spotted in Mumbai while working.

On Tuesday, Alia was snapped while heading to a dubbing studio for the same. However, in her cool OOTD, we spotted a message that surely is the need of the hour. In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a tye-dye tee which has ‘Kind Is Cool’ written on it. The Brahmastra star teamed it up with a chic denim skirt and wedges. With her hair wet and left open, Alia looked fresh as a daisy as she stepped out of the house for dubbing.

More recently, Alia has been in the news after Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo from the sets of Brahmastra with the actress and praised her along with . While Brahmastra is in its last leg of shoot, Alia is also shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi simultaneously. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will be seen as the lead while in Brahmastra, she will be seen opposite Ranbir. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . It also stars , Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra will be released on December 4, 2020.

