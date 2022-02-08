Alia Bhatt serves up an exquisite look in ethnic wear as she steps out in the city; PHOTOS

Over the past few days, Alia Bhatt has been the talk of the town due to her powerful act in the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. The trailer was released last week and it left an impact on the audience. Now, as Alia begins a promotional spree of the film, she has been spotted in the city by the paparazzi. Keeping in line with the theme of the film, Alia seems to be opting for an ethnic look for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. Her recent all white look in ethnic wear certainly is a perfect one for a day wedding.

As Alia was exiting a building, she was spotted on Tuesday morning by the paparazzi. In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a white embroidered kurta with matching palazzo and slip on footwear. The gorgeous actress tied her hair in a bun and was seen with minimal makeup. Alia added a floral pair of earrings with a matching ring to complete her look. While walking out, she acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance and then headed out into the city.

Have a look:

On Tuesday morning, Alia also shared a series of photos in a gorgeous white saree by Punit Balana. She teamed it up with red roses in her hairdo and managed to create a ravishing retro look. The actress has kicked off promotions for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film traces the story of a Mafia don of Mumbai named Gangubai. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

