Alia Bhatt shines like chand, joins Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotion; PICS

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn fans were in for a treat as the two stars stepped out to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi ahead of the trailer launch tomorrow. Not just Alia and Ajay, even director Sanjay Leela Bhansali joined the two stars to kick off promotions of their upcoming film. In the film's teaser, Alia was seen in a powerful avatar as Gangubai and since then, fans have been waiting to see her on the big screen. On Thursday, the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi surprised everyone by stepping out for promotions.

In the photos, personifying her dialogue from the film 'Gangu chand thi aur rahegi', Alia donned a beautiful white saree with golden work over it. She is seen sporting the saree with stunning earrings to round off her look. Alia kept her makeup quite minimal and added a black bindi to complete her look. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun and she is also seen nailing the Gangubai back Namastey pose. She posed with Ajay at first, who was seen clad in a black tee with beige pants, shoes and sunglasses. Bhansali was seen sporting a black and white kurta pajama for the promotions.

Have a look:

The trailer is all set to drop tomorrow and ahead of it, on Thursday, Ajay's look from the film also was unveiled. In the poster featuring Ajay, the superstar looked dashing yet intense. Now, fans are excited to see Ajay and Alia in Bhansali's world of Gangubai Kathaiwadi. After a long wait, the film is all set to hit the screens on February 25, 2022.

