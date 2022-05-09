Alia Bhatt slays airport look with her voguish yet comfy avatar; PICS

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and promising actors in the entertainment industry. She debuted with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and since then, there is no looking back for her. With movies such as Highway, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and others, Alia has proved her acting mettle time and again. She also enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Alia was spotted at the airport.

The actress slayed the airport look as she kept it comfy yet stylish. She opted for a neutral colour tank top with wide black pants. She completed her look with a voguish jacket, sunglasses, and handbag. She also kept COVID-19 protocols in mind and wore a white mouth mask. However, she did not stop by to pose for the cameras.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie marks Alia’s second collaboration with Ranveer after Gully Boy. Besides, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The movie will mark Alia’s first onscreen appearance with her husband Ranbir and the first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

In addition to this, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year in presence of close friends and family members.

