Alia Bhatt smiles & asks a fan to wear mask while obliging him with a selfie post dubbing session; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt was snapped in the city in a casual look as she stepped out for dubbing. The RRR star was seen getting clicked with a fan whilst following COVID 19 protocol.
43824 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 10:47 pm
Actress Alia Bhatt has resumed work with full zeal post the restrictions related to the second COVID 19 pandemic have been reduced. Amid this, she was snapped at a dubbing studio on Thursday afternoon in a casual avatar as she was leaving for home. Not just the paparazzi, even her fans were gathered to see the actress. While walking out of the dubbing studio, Alia greeted the paparazzi and even took out a moment to click a selfie with a fan, but not with her mask.

As she walked out of the dubbing studio, Alia indulged in friendly banter with the paparazzi and smiled at them. She is seen clad in a black tee with denim shorts and sneakers. She teamed it up with a black mask as she headed out of the studio. As she headed out towards her car, a fan called out to her for a selfie. As she posed with the fan, she noticed he had pulled down his mask. Alia smiled and asked him to pull it up and then waited to be clicked with him. 

Recently, Alia took the internet by surprise when she dropped a gorgeous silhouette photo clicked by her 'favourite photographer'. While she didn't name the photographer, fans guessed it was clicked by her beau, Ranbir Kapoor

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. A look of it was released on Thursday and fans loved every bit of it. Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi with Ajay Devgn. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recently, she announced another film with Ranveer Singh titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will be helmed by Karan Johar

Credits :Viral Bhayani

