Alia Bhatt steps out amid Mumbai rains to meet Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt was snapped in a casual avatar as she headed to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai. The actress was seen sporting her mask amid rains in the city.
Amid reports of Alia Bhatt resuming shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi next month, the actress was snapped at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Wednesday afternoon amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Alia has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic as the shoot of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi was stalled due to the lockdown. Now, as the economy seems to be opening up, reports have been coming in that the actress may resume shooting soon for Bhansali's film. 

Amid this, on Wednesday afternoon, Alia stepped out in Mumbai rain to meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at his office. In the photos, the gorgeous star is seen with her mask on as she gets out of her car. Not just this, Alia is seen carrying off a cool and casual look in a tye-dye shirt with a grey skirt and matching shoes. Along with this, she is seen carrying a white tote bag. Alia kept it comfy for a meeting with the filmmaker of her next film Gangubai Kathiawadi.  

The actress got out of her car and acknowledged the paps from a distance. After that, she headed inside the building to meet her next film's director. 

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's photos:

The actress will be seen in the period film that is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The shoot had been stalled due to a COVID 19 induced lockdown and the sets too were taken down prior to monsoon. Now, if a recent report from Midday is to be believed, Alia may resume shooting for Bhansali's film in October. While the report did not mention the dates, it did say that the actress will resume shooting with her solo scenes first. Initially, it was slated to release on September 11, 2020. However, a new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt to restart Gangubai Kathiawadi shooting in October with solo scenes first? Here's what we know

Credits :Viral Bhayani

