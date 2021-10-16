Amid Aryan Khan’s drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam papped in the city; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan and his family has been the talk of the town ever since his elder son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai. While the agency is investigating the matter, Aryan has been in judicial custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. Several celebs have come out in support of King Khan and are standing strong with him in this crucial time. Amid this, SRK’s younger kid AbRam made the headlines after he was papped in the city.

The little munchkin was papped in a car in the city. He was wearing a dark coloured shirt with orange stripes and had an intense expression on his face. He was accompanied by other kids in the car. This is the second time that AbRam has been papped post Aryan Khan’s name emerged in the drugs controversy. Earlier, a video had surfaced of the star kid wherein he was seen stepping out of his car in his sports uniform and was accompanied by two staff members. In the video, AbRam had given a quick look at the paps and then ran away inside.

Check out AbRam’s pics:

Meanwhile, Aryan has applied for bail in Mumbai’s sessions court. While the lawyers of both the parties have presented their respective arguments, the court has reserved the order on the bail application on October 20. It is reported, while Aryan is still staying in Arthur Road jail, he has been given qaidi number N956. Apart from that, Aryan has reportedly received Rs 4,500 as a money order from his family.