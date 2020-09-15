  1. Home
Amid social media backlash for attacking Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar steps out in the city

Today, Shibani Dandekar was papped in the city as she stepped out rocking an athleisure look; Take a look
385057 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 12:23 pm
Amid social media backlash for attacking Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar steps out in the cityAmid social media backlash for attacking Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar steps out in the city
Ever since Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the death probe of SSR, Rhea’s friend, Shibani Dandekar, has been supporting Rhea on social media and demanding justice for her. To begin with, Shibani posted a note for Rhea wherein she talked about how she has known Rhea since she was 16-years old, as she wrote, “Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family...(some of the kindest warmest best pople you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!.” Adding, Shibani said that Rhea’s only crime was that she loved a boy and looked after him through his dark days. 

Thereafter, when Rhea was arrested, Shibani lashed out at Ankita Lokhande after she posted an open letter on her social media explaining her stand on Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe and Rhea's arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs in the case. Tagging Ankita’s letter as ‘grotesque’, Shibani Dandekar wrote, “This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you."

Later, Shibani Dandekar was massively trolled on social media for attacking Ankita Lokhande and in the wake of the social media backlash, Shibani also limited the comments on Instagram. And today, we snapped Shibani out and about the city as she was papped wearing cycling shorts, tee, running shoes and a mask.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar and Anusha delete #ReleaseRhea posts from social media amidst backlash from Sushant's fans

Credits :Viral Bhayani

