Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai papped with family post Laxmi Puja on Diwali; PICS

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 08:19 PM IST
   
It’s Diwali and the entire nation is taken over by the festive spirit. Not just commoners, but celebs are also seen all geared up for the festival. After all, life has finally come back on track after a hiatus post the pandemic. Amid this, the Bachchans, who are known for hosting grand Diwali parties, made their way to the headlines as they were papped in the city on the occasion of Diwali. To note, Amitabh Bachchan accompanied by Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda were papped out their bungalow Pratiksha.

In the pics, Big B was papped in a car with Jaya and grandson Agastya as they were leaving Pratiksha post the Laxmi puja. The grandfather and grandson duo was seen twinning in white kurta while Jaya wore a white cream saree with a pink border. On the other hand, the Bachchan bahu was looked stunning in her silver outfit which she had paired with open tresses while her daughter Aaradhya looked adorable in ethnic wear. Meanwhile, junior Bachchan opted for a white kurta with golden print for the festival.

Take a look at the Bachchan family’s pics:

bachchans-post-laxmi-pooja-pics-1.jpg
bachchans-post-laxmi-pooja-pics-2.jpg
bachchans-post-laxmi-pooja-pics-3.jpg
bachchans-post-laxmi-pooja-pics-4.jpg
bachchans-post-laxmi-pooja-pics-5.jpg
bachchans-post-laxmi-pooja-pics-6.jpg

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a throwback family photo from the Diwali pooja with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya on micro blogging site Twitter and tweeted, "To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response."

Credits: Viral Bhayani


