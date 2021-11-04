Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai papped with family post Laxmi Puja on Diwali; PICS
In the pics, Big B was papped in a car with Jaya and grandson Agastya as they were leaving Pratiksha post the Laxmi puja. The grandfather and grandson duo was seen twinning in white kurta while Jaya wore a white cream saree with a pink border. On the other hand, the Bachchan bahu was looked stunning in her silver outfit which she had paired with open tresses while her daughter Aaradhya looked adorable in ethnic wear. Meanwhile, junior Bachchan opted for a white kurta with golden print for the festival.
Take a look at the Bachchan family’s pics:
Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a throwback family photo from the Diwali pooja with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya on micro blogging site Twitter and tweeted, "To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response."