Amitabh Bachchan performs puja at a ghat in Rishikesh; PHOTOS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. The actor is ruling the entertainment industry for decades and even at almost 80, he continues to be a workaholic. His last venture ‘Jhund’ was a hit and his fans liked his performance in the movie. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, he treats his fans with his pictures. Even, Sr Bachchan’s fans wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, on March 31, the actor visited a ghat in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. He also performed the puja at the ghat along with Swami Chidanand Saraswati. The actor wore traditional Indian clothes for his outing.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s photos here:

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a still with actress Rashmika Mandanna. They are currently shooting for their upcoming movie ‘Goodbye.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar will be next seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is slated to release on April 29 this year. Also, Amitabh Bachchan has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Also, according to the reports in Etimes, Amitabh Bachchan is soon going to collaborate again with Shoojit Sircar. According to the report, Big B is making a special appearance in Shoojit Sircar’s next film and, he had flown to Kolkata to shoot for his part in the movie. However, the details about the project have been kept under the wraps. As per the sources, Amitabh Bachchan’s role is going to be important in the film.

