Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday: Flowers, banners and fans gather outside Big B's Mumbai home; See Photos
Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 today and Big B's fans couldn't be more ecstatic. While social media was flooded with wishes for the original Shahenshah, Amitabh's die-hard fans made sure to reach his Mumbai residence in the suburbs to wish the senior actor on his birthday today.
The paparazzi, too, made their way to Juhu and stationed themselves outside Big B's bungalow to witness the morning birthday frenzy. Actress Divya Dutta also dropped by Big B's home with flowers and was snapped outside in her car. Taking to Twitter, she wrote a heartfelt note which read, "You are the reason I wanted to be in movies. Am the luckiest to be living in your times , to know you and to work with you. Honoured . Delighted. Happy bday Legend! Happy bday sire @SrBachchan fondest regards..#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan."
Apart from Divya Dutta, a few fans turned up outside Big B's home in matching white T-shirts wishing the actor. The street, too, was lined up with posters from fans and well-wishers showering love on Big B. There was also a steady flow of floral bouquets arriving at his residence. Amitabh Bachchan also stepped out for a walk with his security and was snapped in his joggers.
Check out all the action from outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence on his 78th birthday:
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
For all you know his own or staff must hv put banners n sent flowers hahahaha fekus
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
living legend
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Narcissistic old selfish buddy stealing a women’s job by using his voice over COVID messages and this paid photo shoot. How low can he get. The public is tired of this nexus boycott BullyMafiaWood! Justice for SSR and Disha
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
How much did he pay to all these people ???? Nobody wants to see this narcissistic , greedy selfish old budda ! Justice for SSR and Disha
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Useless spineless man
Anonymous 1 hour ago
And also his paid phot shoot , disgusting sold man!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Not legend an overrated coward. don't know what people see them in this old selfish man....we know how the nexus and mafia works in Bollywood with their PR... so don't say fans gathering, as if people in India doesn't have any thing to do in life except hailing them... all are paid... nothing in their life is real...self proclaimed kings, queens and Badshah's your time is up... low life's.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
You are absolutely right !