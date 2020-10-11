Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday: Flowers, banners and fans gather outside Big B's Mumbai home; See Photos

Actress Divya Dutta also dropped by Amitabh Bachchan's home with flowers on his 78th birthday. She also penned a heartfelt note for the legendary actor.

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 today and Big B's fans couldn't be more ecstatic. While social media was flooded with wishes for the original Shahenshah, Amitabh's die-hard fans made sure to reach his Mumbai residence in the suburbs to wish the senior actor on his birthday today.

The paparazzi, too, made their way to Juhu and stationed themselves outside Big B's bungalow to witness the morning birthday frenzy. Actress Divya Dutta also dropped by Big B's home with flowers and was snapped outside in her car. Taking to Twitter, she wrote a heartfelt note which read, "You are the reason I wanted to be in movies. Am the luckiest to be living in your times , to know you and to work with you. Honoured . Delighted. Happy bday Legend! Happy bday sire @SrBachchan fondest regards..#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan."

Apart from Divya Dutta, a few fans turned up outside Big B's home in matching white T-shirts wishing the actor. The street, too, was lined up with posters from fans and well-wishers showering love on Big B. There was also a steady flow of floral bouquets arriving at his residence. Amitabh Bachchan also stepped out for a walk with his security and was snapped in his joggers.

Check out all the action from outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence on his 78th birthday:

