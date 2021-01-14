Ananya Panday adds a touch of love to her yoga class with an all hearts tee, greets paps on her way out; PICS

Ananya Panday was snapped today by the paparazzi as she headed out of her yoga class. The Khaali Peeli star kept it bright and sporty for the day with a cute pink and white outfit.

Actress Ananya Panday has been in the headlines over the past few weeks owing to her New Year's vacay with Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter in the Maldives. The duo headed to celebrate the New Year 2021 in the tropical paradise and while they were there, Ishaan and Ananya kept lighting up the internet with their photos. Now, as the actress and Ishaan are back in town, Ananya is keeping up with her fitness regimen and is often seen heading to her Yoga class.

Speaking of this, on Thursday morning, Ananya was snapped by the paparazzi while she was making her way out from her Yoga class. In the photos, Ananya is seen keeping a distance from the paparazzi. However, she greeted them politely from a distance. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in pink tights that she teamed up with a white and pink tee. However, it was the all hearts tee that caught our attention as with it, the Khaali Peeli star added a touch of brightness to her day.

She is seen sporting sneakers as well as a double shaded mask as she exits her class. The actress waved to the photographers and then headed home.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan. The film was released on an OTT platform. Now, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is yet to receive a title. It is being produced by . Besides this, Ananya also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is a Pan-India release and is being directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor goes all black as he heads to city gym after a while; Ananya Panday keeps up with Yoga

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×