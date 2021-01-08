Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora kick off their Friday on a healthy note as they head for Yoga class; PHOTOS

Actress Ananya Panday was snapped today while exiting her Yoga class in the morning. On the other hand, Malaika headed to workout at her Yoga center in the city. Both stars kept it sporty as they headed to workout.

Many Bollywood stars like to stick to their regular fitness routines and often, via their social media handles, give fans a glimpse of it. However, at times, when they step out to head to workout, paparazzi click them and their style makes waves. Speaking of this, Ananya Panday and were snapped this morning when they headed to their yoga classes. While Ananya has been keeping up with her yoga routine since her return from the Maldives, Malaika has been heading to workout post her arrival back from Goa.

In the photos, we can see Ananya clad in a casual yet sporty look for her yoga class. She is seen sporting a white tee with purple tights and sneakers. With it, the Khaali Peeli star is seen sporting a pink mask. Her hair is tied up neatly in a bun and she is seen carrying off a white tote bag. As she came out of her class, the paparazzi caught up with her and clicked her photos. Ananya waved to them from a distance before getting in her car and leaving.

On the other hand, Malaika was seen making her way to the yoga class this afternoon. In the photos, the diva is seen sporting athleisure as she heads to workout. In a grey co-ord athleisure set, Malaika flaunted her lean and fit body. She teamed up her look with whitw flats and her hair was neatly tied up in a bun. She is also seen sporting a black mask as she makes her way to the workout session.

Meanwhile, Ananya recently returned after vacation with Ishaan Khatter. Their recent photos on social media have sparked off dating rumours. On the other hand, Malaika rang in the New Year 2021 with and her own family in Goa. Photos of the duo chilling with each other have been going viral on social media.

