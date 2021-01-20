Ananya Panday beats the mid week blues as she keeps up with her Yoga class in a sporty look; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday was snapped at her Yoga class this afternoon. The Khaali Peeli star has been regularly keeping up with her workout session and her cool looks surely will inspire you.

Many stars love to keep up with their fitness routines every day to stay in shape. Some even like to head to workout to stay active and fit. Over the past few weeks, Ananya Panday has been spotted at her yoga class and it looks like the star is loving every bit of it. A couple of times, Ananya's sister Rysa Panday also has been seen with her at the class and the photos from inside have revealed how the two spent hours nailing yoga asanas. Speaking of this, today also Ananya was seen at her yoga class.

In the photos, the Khaali Peeli star is seen exiting her yoga class after working out. She is seen keeping it sporty and casual in athleisure for her yoga session. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a pink top with light coloured tights and sneakers. Her hair is neatly tied up in a high bun and she is seen sporting a black mask post her workout session. The actress came out of the class and stopped for the paparazzi.

Before heading towards her car, Ananya posed for the photographers. She also waved at them from a distance before leaving the class and heading home.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya's film with Vijay Deverakonda has been the talk of the town as the poster of the film has been launched recently. The film has been titled 'Liger-Saala Crossbreed' and it is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Besides this, Ananya also is a part of Shakun Batra's relationship drama with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

