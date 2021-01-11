Ananya Panday begins the new week on a healthy note as she keeps up with her yoga class; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday was snapped at her Yoga class on Monday morning. The Khaali Peeli star kept it comfy and sporty for her morning workout session.

Actress Ananya Panday has turned to Yoga recently and is seen several times when she exits her class. Not just this, she has also shared several glimpses of her yoga session on social media and inspired many young fans too with her dedication to the same. Speaking of this, on Monday morning, Ananya headed to her Yoga class and was caught in the frame by the paparazzi as she was exiting it. The Khaali Peeli star has been keeping up with her classes regularly and today, she did the same.

In the photos, Ananya is seen walking out of her class in a casual avatar post a Yoga session. She is seen clad in a grey tee with black cycling shorts. She teamed it up with white sneakers and a camouflage green mask. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun and she looked fresh after a workout session. However, it was her tee that grabbed eyeballs as it featured a poster of a classic Hollywood horror film, The Shining(1980).

As she came out of her class, she stopped and posed for the paparazzi. She waved to them from a distance before getting inside her car and leaving for home.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, she had shared photos of nailing an aerial inversion and performing Yoga asanas with Rysa Panday and left fans impressed. On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra's untitled film. The film also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is produced by . Besides this, she also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

