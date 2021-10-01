Ananya Panday flaunts her toned midriff in athleisure as she exits yoga class with a smile; PHOTOS

Actress Ananya Panday is among the stars who love to keep up with their fitness routines come what may. The Khaali Peeli actress has opted for Yoga to keep herself fit and often when she steps out for her class, the paps catch up with her. Speaking of this, on Friday, Ananya headed to sweat it out ahead of the weekend at her yoga class and paps caught her in the frame. The Khaali Peeli actress seemed to be in a cheerful mood as she was making her way to her car after a workout.

In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in athleisure as she exits her yoga class. The Liger star is seen sporting beige coloured trainers with matching tights and sneakers. Ananya is seen holding a pink coloured yoga mat as she posed for photos for the paps before leaving. Her no-makeup look and flawless skin managed to grab all the attention in the photos. The Liger actress maintained her distance from paps as she posed for photos before she left for home.

Take a look:

Recently, Ananya was in the headlines when her film update about Liger left fans excited. Now, apart from Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda, International boxing champ, Mike Tyson will also be a part of the film. The film is a pan India movie and will release in multiple languages. It is being helmed by Puri Jagannadh and backed by , Charmme Kaur.

Besides this, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and backed by Zoya Akhtar. She also will be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant and .

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: 7 Times celebs aced the messy ponytail look