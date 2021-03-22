Ananya Panday heads out with family for dinner; Chunky & Bhavna Panday don colour coordinated outfits; PICS

Ananya Panday goes out for a dinner night out with her family as they pose for photos together. Take a look.

Ananya Panday is one of B-town’s most adored young stars. The actress has a great personality and exquisite taste in fashion, which is evident from all her pictures. The star has been busy with her projects lately and has managed to spend some quality time with her family. The young diva was papped on a dinner night out with her family. In the photos, we see Ananya posing next to her parents, Chunky and Bhavna Panday. Ananya’s younger sister Rysa was also accompanying her.

The happy family was seen posing for photos outside the restaurant. Chunky was seen donning a dark blue shirt paired with light blue jeans. While his wife Bhavna rocking a similar hued dress. The couple looked adorable in their colour coordinated attires. Meanwhile, Ananya was snapped rocking a crop top with tie-dyed sweatpants, paired with white sports shoes. The young star had her hair down and glammed up for the night. The family was seen wearing mouth masks and abiding by Covid-19 guidelines as they maintained a safe distance.

Take a look at the pictures:

Ananya also made her debut at Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale recently as she was seen donning Ruchika Sachdeva’s beautiful attire. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share multiple glimpses from her memorable time at the fashion show. On the work front, the actress would be seen next in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film. Releasing on September 9, the sports-action film is one of the highly anticipated films this year.

Also Read| Ananya Panday demonstrates how she actually wants to walk the runway; asks ‘Why can’t I walk like that?’

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×