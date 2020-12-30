Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter opt for stylish airport looks as they head out for New Year's holidays; PHOTOS

Khaali Peeli duo, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning as they headed for holidays ahead of the New Year. The duo arrived separately at the airport and kept it stylish.

After & , & , & Kiara Advani, another duo has headed out of Mumbai on Wednesday morning for a New Year's vacay and it is Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. Ananya and Ishaan were spotted leaving from the Mumbai airport this morning. The stars arrived separately but almost one after the other at the airport as they were making their way out of town to the Maldives to ring in the New Year.

In the photos, Ananya is seen making her way to the airport gate as Ishaan joined her. She is seen sporting a white top with pink track pants and sneakers. She is seen holding a Christian Dior bag in her hand as she walked towards the airport gate with her mask on. On the other hand, Ishaan is also seen joining Ananya for their Maldives getaway for the New Year's. In the photos, Ishaan is seen keeping it cool and stylish for the day.

He is seen sporting a brown suede jacket with a white tee and matching pants. The Dhadak star is also seen flaunting a chain and cool pair of sunglasses as he headed towards the airport gate with Ananya.

Take a look at Ananya and Ishaan's photos:

Meanwhile, the duo was recently spotted at 's Christmas party with Vicky Kaushal and other stars. Ananya and Ishaan's frequent spottings with each other in the city did spark off relationship rumours among fans. On the work front, together they were seen in Khaali Peeli that released on an OTT platform this year. Now, Ishaan will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Ananya will be seen with Siddhant and Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's untitled film.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

