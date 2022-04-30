Ananya Panday looks gorgeous as she gets spotted outside Siddhant Chaturvedi's house; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She debuted with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 and since then, there is no looking back for her. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her loved ones wait for her photos to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, Ananya Panday was spotted at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s house in Juhu. To note, Ananya and Siddhant shared the screen space in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan.

In the photos, Ananya looked so gorgeous as she wore a blue top and denim. She paired her look with sunglasses and shoes. However, the actress did not stop by to pose for the cameras but acknowledged the paparazzi’s presence. She also winked at the cameras while making an exit from Siddhant’s house.

See photos here:

In addition to this, Ananya and Siddhant will be next seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie also stars Gourav Adarsh in a key role. A few days ago, Zoya shared the announcement as the shooting of the film began. She shared the photo of a clapperboard from the sets of the film on Instagram. To note, Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh have spent so much time together while prepping for the film. Often, the trio shared photos from workshops where they were preparing for the film.

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gets its title from the song of another Excel Entertainment film Baar Baar Dekho that starred Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment.

