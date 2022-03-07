Ananya Panday looks her casual best as she steps out to enjoy dinner date with parents Chunky Panday, Bhavana

Ananya Panday debuted with the film Student of the Year 2 and immediately won several hearts. She is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Gehraiyaan which was directed by Shakun Batra. The 23-year-old actress enjoys an army of fans and well-wishers who wait for her pictures to come on out in the public domain. Apart from that, Ananya is also a fashionista who serves looks all year long. From traditional to casuals to hot dresses, her wardrobe is full of trendy clothes.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Ananya stepped out, looking all hot and cute at the same time, as she headed out to spend some quality time with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. They all were spotted outside a restaurant in Khar. For her outing, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress wore a brown color top with denim pants. She pulled her hair back in a pony-tail and her makeup was on-point. Chunky and Bhavana were spotted in casual outfits. Apart from them, Deanne Panday and her husband were spotted outside the same restaurant.

Take a look:

Speaking about Ananya Panday’s professional career, she was last seen in Gehraiyaan. The movie is a story about the complexities of human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people – Alisha played by Deepika Padukone, Tia essayed by Ananya Panday, Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Karan by Dhairya Karwa.

Apart from it, Ananya will be next seen in the film Liger. The movie also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

