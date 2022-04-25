Ananya Panday looks hot in white corset outfit; Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar dazzle at Karan Johar's party

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who has entertained the audience with movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others, hosted a house party on Sunday. It was a star-studded event and Karan’s friends from the industry marked their presence.

Just a while back, actress Ananya Panday was spotted by the paparazzi outside Karan Johar’s house. She wore a white corset outfit and looked every inch beautiful. She kept her makeup minimal and left her tresses loose. Farhan Akhtar was also clicked with his wife Shibani Dandekar. They looked stylish. However, they were inside their cars and did not pose for the paparazzi.

Apart from them, Madhuri Dixit was also snapped at Karan Johar’s house. Her husband Dr. Shriram Nene was also papped. Meanwhile, producer Ritesh Sidhwani was also seen at KJo’s house.

Also, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, designer Manish Malhotra, and others also marked their presence at Karan Johar’s house party.

Talking about Karan Johar’s professional front, he is currently directing the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. To note, with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar sat on director’s chair after six long years.

Earlier, he announced the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"He further added, "Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023."

