Ananya Panday looks pretty in casuals as she heads for meeting at Zoya Akhtar's office; PHOTOS

Actress Ananya Panday is quite popular when it comes to her casual style and whenever she steps out in the city, she dishes out fashion goals for the youth. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, as Ananya headed for a meeting with Zoya Akhtar at her office, she opted for a pretty look in casuals. Lately, Ananya has been sharing stylish photos on her handle and each of her looks is winning the hearts of her fans. However, her latest look is as stylishly casual as it gets.

As Ananya got out of her car in front of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's office, the paparazzi caught her in the frame. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a white and blue tie-dye top with light blue jeans and sneakers. With it, she is seen sporting a black mask and carrying her multicoloured water bottle with her. Her hair is left open and she is seen wearing a pair of earrings to complete her casual yet stylish look. Ananya posed for paps before heading for her meeting.

Take a look:

Ananya's latest pictures on social media have been leaving netizens in awe of her style. If we talk about her work front, the young star has a couple of projects ahead of her. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The shoot of the film was wrapped up this month and the stars celebrated on the sets with cake. Photos from the wrap party went viral on social media.

Besides this, Ananya also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and backed by .

