Ananya Panday looks pretty in a no makeup, fuss free avatar in a jumpsuit at the airport; PHOTOS

Actress Ananya Panday often leaves netizens in awe of her looks and style every time she steps out. Keeping up with this, Ananya made heads turn on Thursday afternoon too as she stepped out at the airport. The gorgeous star was seen making her way out of Mumbai this afternoon and for her travel look, it seemed she wanted a fuss-free and casual look. Ananya has been a style icon for many and often, her looks have set a trend among her Gen-Z fans. Whenever she shares photos on social media, they tend to go viral.

Now, as she opted for a fuss-free airport look, Ananya managed to leave all in awe. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in an army green jumpsuit with sneakers. The Khaali Peeli actress was snapped by the paps as she walked towards the airport gate. Along with her jumpsuit, Ananya opted to team up a white handbag that had her initials inscribed on it. Ananya kept her look natural as she was seen without makeup and her hair was left open. The Liger star smiled and posed for paps before heading out of the city.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, fans of Ananya are eager to see her with Vijay Deverakonda next in Liger. The film has been the talk of the town recently as the makers roped in Mike Tyson for it. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and backed by Karan Johar. Besides this, Ananya also has Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Shakun Batra's untitled film. The actress also will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film will go on floors reportedly next year.

Also Read|Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor: 5 Times star kids set the fashion score high with their BFF style goals