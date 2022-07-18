Ananya Panday looks stylish as she gets clicked with her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Adarsh Gourav post shoot

Ever Since filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced her next project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, it has never failed to make the headlines. The fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated film. And, every now and then, the star cast increases the eagerness of the fans with some behind-the-scenes (BTS) or glimpses of the flick. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav were spotted in Juhu post their shoot.

Ananya looked super stylish as she donned a crop corset-like top with blue denim. On the other hand, Adarsh wore a casual t-shirt with blue pants. The duo acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and stopped by to pose for the cameras. Ananya too individually smiled for the shutterbugs.

Check Ananya and Adarsh's pics:

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a story of three friends to be essayed by Ananya, Adarsh, and Siddhant. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar. It was back in September 2021, when the film was announced with Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh in a room together and the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho played in the background.

Apart from this, Ananya will be next seen in Liger, which is helmed by Puri Jagganadh. She will be starring in this much-talked-about Pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.

