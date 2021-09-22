Ananya Panday nails casuals, dishes out message to ‘love the earth’ as she steps out in the city; PICS

Ananya Panday became an overnight star when she made her debut with Student of The Year 2 in 2019. And ever since then, the actress has been grabbing attention not just for her cute looks and acting prowess, but also for her impressive fashion sense. Ananya tends to make heads turn every time she steps out and dish out major fashion goals and today was no different as she was papped in the city which she stepped out for her dubbing session. ‘

In the pics, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen nailing her casual look as she opted for an easy breezy outfit. Ananya was seen wearing a white shirt white she had paired with a white coloured 3/4th capri. She completed her look with a back bun and a blue coloured kolhapiri style chappal. Interestingly, Ananya was also dishing out major positive vibes with the quote on her t-shirt which read as “Love each other, love the earth”. Besides, Ananya also made sure to wear her mask in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pics:

Meanwhile, Ananya has some impressive movies in the pipeline. While she is working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya will also be seen romancing South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jaggananadh’s upcoming pan India movie Liger. The movie will be jointly produced by Charmme Kaur and . This isn’t all. Ananya will also be collaborating with Siddhanth once again in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

