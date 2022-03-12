Ananya Panday’s black crop top and denim makes for a perfect summer outfit; PICS

Ananya Panday is just a few films old, but, she has successfully managed to gain followers and created a space for herself in the film industry. Ananya’s career graph has been on the rise ever since she debuted in the 2019 film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recent release Gehraiyaan. Ananya is often spotted in and around the city owing to her work commitments. Some time back, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress was snapped by the paparazzi at the Dharma office in Mumbai.

In the photographs, Ananya was seen donning a black crop top teamed up with denim jeans which made a perfect summer outfit. The actress wrapped up her look with a pair of white flip-flops, thus matching her outfit. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ star tied her hair in a bun and flaunted her natural skin. Ananya smiled and posed for pictures while the media personnel clicked it from a distance. The actress even followed the COVID-19 guidelines and was seen putting on a mask as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Ananya was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The story revolved around the complexities of human relationships, love, betrayal, and was released digitally on the 11th of February. Up next, Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

