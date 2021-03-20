Ananya Panday shells out cute vibes sans make up as she opts for all black OOTD for her dance class; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday stepped out for her dance class in the city in a casual look. The Liger star managed to nail her no makeup look as she headed inside for her class.

Actress Ananya Panday always knows how to keep things in style when she steps out in the city. The Khaali Peeli actress is known for her gorgeous look and no matter what she dons, Ananya manages to steal the show. On Saturday, Ananya once again served up casual style inspiration for her fans as she stepped out in the city for her dance class. While earlier during the day, she headed to her yoga class and was papped in an athleisure look, she opted for a more comfy look for dance class.

In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a black sleeveless top with matching sweatpants. She teamed it up with white sneakers and her customised white tote bag. However, it was her no makeup look that stole the show. Not just this, Ananya added a cute pink hairband to hold back her locks to complete her look. The actress managed to flash her smile after removing her mask briefly for the paps and then put it back on as she headed inside the building.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is gearing up for her film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. A few weeks back, she finished the Goa schedule of the film and returned to Mumbai. The film stars Vijay in the lead and is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. It is all set to hit the screens on September 9, 2021. Besides this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's untitled film starring , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It is being bankrolled by .

Take a look at Ananya's photos:

Also Read|PHOTOS: Ananya Panday goes the casual way with a black floral dress as she steps out in the city

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×