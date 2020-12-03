Ananya Panday waves to paps as she leaves with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra's film shoot: PHOTOS

Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi were snapped at the Gateway Of India as they left together for Alibaug to shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled film. The film also stars Deepika Padukone with Ananya and Siddhant.

Over the past few days, was spotted at the Gateway of India with Siddhant Chaturvedi as she left for Alibaug to shoot Shakun Batra's untitled film with him. Today, however, Ananya Panday joined Siddhant instead of Deepika and they two were spotted hopping onto a boat to head to Alibaug to shoot for the day. Shakun's film features Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya Karwa in important roles and the shoot is going in the city over the past few weeks.

On Thursday morning, Ananya along with Siddhant was seen leaving Mumbai from the Gateway Of India on a boat to head for the shooting of the day. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a blue denim jacket with white pants and pink flats. The gorgeous star is also seen sporting a mask as she headed for a shoot with her team. Once she climbed up on the boat, Ananya found a corner to sit and waved to the paps from a distance. She smiled and acknowledged them as she left for shooting today.

On the other hand, Siddhant is seen clad in a light blue tee with pants and sneakers. He is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses with his casual look. The Gully Boy actor posed at the Gateway Of India for paparazzi before hopping onto the boat with Ananya. Later, both Ananya and Siddhant acknowledged the paparazzi when they were leaving on the boat.

Take a look at Ananya and Siddhant's photos:

Meanwhile, over the past few days, was spotted dropping off Deepika as she headed to shoot for Shakun's film with Siddhant. The film is touted to be a romantic story of complex human relationships. The first schedule of Shakun's film was shot in Goa with Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya. Now, the shoot is going on the Alibaug. The film is produced by 's Dharma Productions and initially was announced for release on February 12, 2021.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone heads for shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi after Ranveer Singh sees her off for the day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×